785 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Vega Investment Solutions

Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dnca Finance grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.93.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.72.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

