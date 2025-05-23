iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Acquired by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 83,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

