10,388 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Purchased by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 273,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 60,401 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 342,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 48,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPTN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of SPTN opened at $18.96 on Friday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $641.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,896.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,800.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

