Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 52,431 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $121,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.40.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.