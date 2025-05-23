Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Increased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 171.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

