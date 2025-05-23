Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares during the period. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 12.44% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSTP opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.71. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06.

About Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

