Hudson Value Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,422 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after buying an additional 381,594 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.