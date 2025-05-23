SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,051,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,615,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,529,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

