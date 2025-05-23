iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after buying an additional 4,091,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,721,000 after buying an additional 4,032,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,353,000 after buying an additional 3,180,255 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,333,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

