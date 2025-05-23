JT Stratford LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

JT Stratford LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,683,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $91,357,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,698,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after buying an additional 551,488 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM opened at $65.15 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $68.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

