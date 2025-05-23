Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5%

CMCSA stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

