60,544 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grab by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Grab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 40,533 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

