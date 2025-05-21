Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $76,565,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $49,504,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,832,000 after acquiring an additional 431,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,845.35. This represents a 119.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,230 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,734. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.13.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

