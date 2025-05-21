Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Sold by Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,508 shares during the quarter. Soleno Therapeutics accounts for 1.3% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 1.62% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $31,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael F. Huang sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,013,664.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,149.67. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $47,272,803.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,021,879.12. This trade represents a 54.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,672 shares of company stock valued at $64,058,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLNO opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of -2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. As a group, analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Laidlaw raised their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.78.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

