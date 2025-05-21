Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Thursday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.
Orica Stock Performance
Shares of OCLDY opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. Orica has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $13.40.
Orica Company Profile
