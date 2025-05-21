Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Thursday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Orica Stock Performance

Shares of OCLDY opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. Orica has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Get Orica alerts:

Orica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.