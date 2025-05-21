Elequin Capital LP Buys New Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 146,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

FXI opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.