AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 586,600 Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,246,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,600 shares during the period. ASP Isotopes makes up approximately 2.3% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.06% of ASP Isotopes worth $19,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 672.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 359,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $383,329.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,553,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,624.50. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,667 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,820,835.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,948,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,705,525.25. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,667 shares of company stock worth $4,358,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPI opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

