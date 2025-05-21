Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries comprises approximately 2.2% of Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,648,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 35,738 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 666,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,126,000 after acquiring an additional 389,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 532,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 387,537 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $159.57 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.68 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.47.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

