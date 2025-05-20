Vident Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 121,669 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

