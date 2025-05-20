Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $154.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.71. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.