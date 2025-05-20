LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) vs. Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Critical Survey

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) and Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LiveRamp and Next Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 1 2 3 0 2.33 Next Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

LiveRamp presently has a consensus price target of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.89%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Next Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $728.71 million 2.63 $11.88 million $0.01 2,916.00 Next Technology $1.80 million 484.74 -$9.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares LiveRamp and Next Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than Next Technology.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Next Technology has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Next Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Next Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Next Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp 0.01% 0.97% 0.75% Next Technology N/A 54.87% 50.18%

Summary

LiveRamp beats Next Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Next Technology

(Get Free Report)

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company’s YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.