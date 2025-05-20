1,337,928 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,337,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,173,000. CMS Energy makes up 1.5% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $483,935. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

