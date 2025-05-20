Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $597.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

