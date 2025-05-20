White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VUG opened at $415.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.98 and its 200 day moving average is $398.82. The company has a market cap of $411.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

