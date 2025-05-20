Delta Investment Management LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 168.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

