Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,518 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 16.9%

Shares of IEFA opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $81.99.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

