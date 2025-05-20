Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of DELL opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.76.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

