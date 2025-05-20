25,978 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Bought by Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $214.94 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

