Dno Asa Announces Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:DTNOF)

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTNOF opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Dno Asa to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

