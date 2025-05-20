iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Vance Wealth LLC

Vance Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Vance Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vance Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,708,000 after buying an additional 1,093,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,803,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,789,000 after buying an additional 481,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 20.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

