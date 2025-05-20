Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Makes New $39 Million Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 343,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,003,000. Vertiv makes up about 4.7% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vertiv by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

