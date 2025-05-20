Imperial Brands PLC Plans Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5015 per share on Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $42.43.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

