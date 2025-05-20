220 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after acquiring an additional 647,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $379.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $376.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.60 by ($0.04). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

