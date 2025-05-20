Ashford Capital Management Inc. Acquires 107,920 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,920 shares during the period. SentinelOne accounts for 2.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of SentinelOne worth $17,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on S shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Westpark Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $993,909.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,824,196.68. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $201,100.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,618.71. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.