3,397 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

