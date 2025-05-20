Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today – May 19th

Eli Lilly and Company, D-Wave Quantum, Protagenic Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks represent equity in companies that research, develop, manufacture and market drugs and other healthcare products. Their performance is driven by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, patent lifecycles, regulatory approvals and healthcare policies, making them potentially volatile but offering significant growth opportunities when treatments succeed. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $751.28. 2,051,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,169. The firm has a market cap of $712.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $797.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $805.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 95,041,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,563,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

NASDAQ:PTIX traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 83,021,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,420. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.92. 3,989,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,042. The stock has a market cap of $365.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE NVO traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.39. 8,643,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587,703. The stock has a market cap of $297.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

