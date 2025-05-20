Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.38 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Calnex Solutions had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.15%.

Calnex Solutions Price Performance

Shares of LON:CLX opened at GBX 54.75 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £48.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,211.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.72. Calnex Solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 39.25 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 73 ($0.98). The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.54) target price on shares of Calnex Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calnex Solutions

In related news, insider Helen Kelisky bought 20,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £10,101 ($13,491.39). Corporate insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions designs, produces and markets test and measurement instrumentation and solutions for the telecommunications and cloud computing industries. Calnex’s portfolio enables R&D, pre-deployment and in-service testing for network technologies and networked applications, enabling its customers to validate the performance of the critical infrastructure associated with telecommunications and cloud computing networks and the applications that run on it.

To date, Calnex has secured and delivered orders in 68 countries across the world.

