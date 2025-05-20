Man Group plc Has $7.99 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

