Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,284,000 after acquiring an additional 67,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,188,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 770,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,631,000 after acquiring an additional 53,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.95. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. This represents a 49.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

