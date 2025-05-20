ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 11,516 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,516 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Trupanion by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In related news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $454,550.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,974.45. This trade represents a 33.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $72,008.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,629.76. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,792 shares of company stock worth $1,122,802. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.65, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.72. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $341.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.