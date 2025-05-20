ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.