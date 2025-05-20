ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,943. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

