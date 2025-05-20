ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 716.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

