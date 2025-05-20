Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,799,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,011,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 848,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 288,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZETA opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
