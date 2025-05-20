7,080 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,497,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,147 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Aramark by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,268,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,986,000 after purchasing an additional 554,239 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Aramark by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,593,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,817 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Aramark by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 11,454,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,214 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

