Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 480.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Adtalem Global Education worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,593,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,305,000 after acquiring an additional 82,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,344,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 609,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,367,000 after acquiring an additional 99,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $466.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.19 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

