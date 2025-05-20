Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,052,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,205,000 after purchasing an additional 350,606 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,419,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,118,000 after purchasing an additional 419,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,464,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 238,037 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,464,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 197,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,438,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,233,483.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,952,954.72. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 107,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,355 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GH opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

