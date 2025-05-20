Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,116 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.67% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9%

BDN stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brandywine Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney acquired 61,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,949,092 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,804.44. This represents a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.