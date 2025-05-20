ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,257 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,340,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,194,000 after acquiring an additional 425,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,344,000 after buying an additional 39,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,111,000 after buying an additional 511,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,161,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,434,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,006,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Read Our Latest Report on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.