Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 5,225 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DraftKings from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $1,985,470.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583,044.40. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $6,730,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,435 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,632.70. This trade represents a 46.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,697,908 shares of company stock worth $112,137,019 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DKNG opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

